Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (center) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (right) at a lunch-time panel moderated by Jeff Mayers (left) of WisPolitics. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider...
Iowa PBS cancels pledge drive after ‘suspicious’ cyber activity
JOHNSTON — An apparent cybersecurity breach has caused Iowa PBS to cancel the remainder of its annual fall fundraising pledge drive. An Iowa PBS spokeswoman Tuesday confirmed the issue, which has not impacted the station’s ability to broadcast programming. “In the early hours of Sunday morning, Iowa PBS...
Most popular baby names for girls in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
"Free Park Day" is Friday at 75 state parks and trails
(Undated)--There's free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday (Friday) in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says the weather is ideal for 'free park day' as "it's a great time of the year to come out and hike here... especially with no mosquitoes and no 100-degree temperatures."
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
During a Nov. 3, 2022, visit to Golick’s Market in Davenport, a Scott County inspector noted that there was no certified food protection manager on staff. In addition, sliced cheeses and deli meats had to be discarded when the owner indicated that they had been sliced more than 10 days prior. Some of the food had mold on it, the inspector reported. (Photo via Google Earth)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four)
Newton leads No. 20 UConn past Oregon at Phil Knight tourney
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading No. 20 UConn to an 83-59 win over Oregon on Thursday night at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0). Kel’el Ware led the Ducks (2-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench. N’faly Dante contributed 15 points.
Freshman Lipsey clutch as Iowa States tops Villanova in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, when he also had a key steal, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats scored the last seven points of regulation. Gabe Kalscheur, who led Iowa State with 25 points, had five points in overtime. Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 25 points.
