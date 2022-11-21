Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.

