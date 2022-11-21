Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education
A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
wksu.org
Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill
The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
wksu.org
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
wksu.org
Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021
Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
Comments / 0