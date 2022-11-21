Key quotes from Tom Izzo in press conference before Phil Knight Invitational

Chris Solari/Detroit Free Press

Michigan state basketball will face another tough test on Thanksgiving night when they face No. 18 Alabama in Portland, Oregon as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. If they win, they will face another tough challenge in either UConn or Oregon.

Before his team travels to Oregon, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find the key quotes from that press conference below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Articles