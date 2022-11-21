ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Key quotes from Tom Izzo in press conference before Phil Knight Invitational

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgsPw_0jJ1LZwt00
Chris Solari/Detroit Free Press

Michigan state basketball will face another tough test on Thanksgiving night when they face No. 18 Alabama in Portland, Oregon as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. If they win, they will face another tough challenge in either UConn or Oregon.

Before his team travels to Oregon, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find the key quotes from that press conference below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy