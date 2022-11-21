Texas Hill Country Is Getting A Sweet New Dessert Shop Thanksgiving Weekend

Photo: Getty Images

Texas Hill Country is getting a sweet new dessert shop this Thanksgiving weekend. My San Antonio reported that Confetti and Cream finally announced an opening date and it's coming up soon.

The sweets shop will open to the public on Saturday, November 26th in Bulverde. The shop will serve up freshly-baked cookies, brownies, mini pies, small cakes, milkshakes , floats, hot cocoa, and lattes.

Confetti and Cream wrote on Instagram :

"You read that right!! 🍦🍪🥳 We will have all the ice cream you can eat AND warm drinks and desserts!

Our mascot still needs a name! Come vote for your favorite from our top 5 names suggested on Instagram! 🤍

Can’t wait to see you there!"

According to the dessert shop's website, the shop is owned by a family who loves to travel, eat, and create lasting memories. The website states, "Our family moved to Bulverde from San Antonio in 2021 and we love calling this town our home. Jessica (mom, wife, and the creative mind behind it all) grew up around desserts with a mom in the cake business and a father in the ice cream industry. This Ice Cream shop has been a long-time dream and in 2019 Jessica’s father passed away and made us realize how short life truly is."

The shop is located at 2420 Bulverde Road in Bulverde.