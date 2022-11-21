Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Panic-buying in Beijing as city adds new quarantine centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered accelerated construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of a lockdown on at least some Beijing districts have fueled the demand...
NATO vows to aid Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday.
‘A gentle calm’: France’s streets once again echo to sound of working horses
Towns say they are not driven by nostalgia as they opt for horsepowered bin collections and school runs
Why African countries like Uganda are investing in fossil fuels
In the far ends of western Uganda, surrounded by lush green farms, the city of Hoima has taken on a new name: Oil City. It got the name after commercial quantities of oil were discovered in Uganda in 2006. According to the country's government, there are 6.5 billion barrels of...
Germany must ‘put foot on accelerator’ in crunch Spain game, admits Havertz
Kai Havertz says Germany must put their foot on the accelerator against Spain on Sunday and has admitted he did not do his “bloody duty” when failing to score in the 2-1 shock loss to Japan. Hansi Flick’s side, who must beat Spain to control their World Cup...
US Stocks Fight Hard To Sustain Upward Momentum In Friday's Truncated Session — Bond Yields, Tesla, Energy Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks may return to their defensive ways after a dovish Federal Open Market Committee meeting sparked a rally in the previous session. The index futures are pointing to a modestly higher opening on Friday. The yield on the benchmark Treasury note has pulled back sharply to a seven-week low on Friday in reaction to the dovish message relayed by the minutes.
