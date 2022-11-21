ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to 2024 Paris Olympics

In the new Olympic sport of breaking, b-boys and b-girls — a term for a male or female entrenched in the culture of hip hop — are on a path to Paris 2024. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/22/breaking-olympics-2024-paris-dancing/

Comments / 0

Community Policy