marthastewart.com
Taking a Brisk 7-Minute Walk Every Day Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Says
Walking is a great form of exercise, and it doesn't take much to reap the benefits of taking regular strolls. To maximize these advantages, though, it might be time to pick up the pace: New research published in European Heart Journal found that taking a brisk 7-minute walk every day is enough to cut your risk of heart disease.
Research shows link between morning activity and lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
A study of more than 85,000 people published in the ESC journal, theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that morning physical activity was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The results are the same regardless of the routines.
There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Women's Heart Health
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Regular exercise has long been hailed as a great way to preserve heart health, but could a morning workout deliver more benefits than an evening visit to the gym? New research suggests that for women in their 40s and up, the answer appears to be yes. “First of all, I would like to stress that being physically active or doing some sort of...
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
popularposting.com
What is the normal blood glucose level I should target?
Your blood contains sugar, often known as blood glucose. It comes from the food you consume; the main sources of blood glucose are foods high in carbohydrates like bread, pasta, and fruit. The cells in our body depend on glucose for energy. The body’s command center, the brain, uses nearly half of all its energy from glucose.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!
Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, According to Experts
At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? Remission. For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Harvard Health
Can a multivitamin keep your brain healthy?
A new study suggests that a daily multivitamin might improve memory in older adults. Millions of people take a multivitamin each day. Some believe it’s a sort of insurance in case their diet is missing some essential nutrient. Others believe it will ward off disease by boosting immunity, improving brain health, or regulating metabolism. It’s easy to see where these ideas come from: ads tout wide-ranging health benefits, even though most offer little or no evidence to back up the claims.
Tested positive to COVID? Go easy on yourself – try not to rush back to work or exercise
With COVID isolation rules largely gone, some people feel pressured to rush back to work, school, or other activities after testing positive to COVID. If your symptoms are mild, you might be tempted to just keep (remotely) working through your infection, and quickly return to your usual exercise program so you don’t lose your fitness. But while we might be used to bouncing back quickly after other viruses, we need to be more cautious with COVID. Aside from the risk of transmission, over-exertion can exacerbate and prolong your COVID symptoms. Pushing too hard can set you back Clinical guidelines recommend getting...
An Ophthalmologist's Best Recommendations For Protecting Your Vision As You Age
To understand how your vision is affected as you age, we've enlisted Dr. James Kelly, a comprehensive ophthalmologist who specializes in refractive surgery.
Medical News Today
New oral drug may become alternative to statins to lower cholesterol
Researchers investigated an experimental cholesterol drug on cell lines and mice. The drug reduced LDL cholesterol by 70% in mouse models of high cholesterol. The researchers noted that their new drug could one day provide an alternative strategy to lower cholesterol. Almost. 40%. of adults in the United States have...
wdfxfox34.com
Do You Have a BMI of 32?
Originally Posted On: https://www.thesosaclinic.com/do-you-have-a-bmi-of-32/ Losing weight is a huge challenge for people with a BMI of 32. But, it’s possible to lower your BMI and improve your health. Here are some tips for doing so:. Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks. Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean...
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
