Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Related
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
Football: Middletown South rumbles past Midd. North in Thanksgiving rivalry game
Middletown South shook off a minor deficit early to take down crosstown rival Middletown North, 27-10, on Thursday at home in Middletown. Middletown South ups its win total to 35-12-1 all-time against the Lions. The Eagles have taken 22 of the last 23 meetings between the two schools separated by five miles across town.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
Football: Roselle dominates Roselle Park in 103rd edition of Thanksgiving Day rivalry
Nafee Finney and his fellow Roselle seniors were not upset about having to have wait a few weeks to play a Thanksgiving Eve game against ancient rival Roselle Park. “Actually, they were starting to miss it after I gave them some time off,” said Rams head coach Ibrahim Halsey.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Paul VI closes out football season with Turkey Week romp over Camden Catholic
The least important part of a Thanksgiving Week rivalry game is the scoreboard. After their Thanksgiving Eve game, the Paul VI and Camden Catholic football teams shook hands, traded the occasional hug, then retreated to their respective final post game huddles. There was very little difference between the two. For...
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
Devils now must prove their historic winning streak was no fluke | Politi
They had created an atmosphere on this random weeknight in late November that felt more like the Stanley Cup Finals, chanting “LET’S GO, DEVILS!” and swearing at the referees until their throats were raw and even throwing beer bottles onto the ice to protest the unthinkable string of calls that had gone against the home team.
essexnewsdaily.com
A look back at the 1992 Nutley HS state title football season
NUTLEY, NJ — Back in September, prior to kickoff in the season opener between the Nutley High School football team and Bloomfield at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley, a group of men were standing on the field being introduced to the crowd. One of the men was Rich San...
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden
If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
No. 17 DePaul vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B football final preview
Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title features a rematch between Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 17 DePaul. The Caseys left MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as champions a season ago, defeating the Spartans in a 13-8 final and leaving head coach Nick Campanile and company broken hearted.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A football final preview
It’s the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship matchup everyone has been waiting for. Ever since the 2022 season kicked off, the two teams everyone expected to make the Non-Public A championship game have made it.
HS football photos: Barringer vs. East Orange, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Westfield, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Westfield. The Plainfield High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on November 24, 2022, 08:00:00. The Plainfield High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on November 24, 2022, 08:00:00.
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0