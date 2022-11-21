ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Devils now must prove their historic winning streak was no fluke | Politi

They had created an atmosphere on this random weeknight in late November that felt more like the Stanley Cup Finals, chanting “LET’S GO, DEVILS!” and swearing at the referees until their throats were raw and even throwing beer bottles onto the ice to protest the unthinkable string of calls that had gone against the home team.
NEWARK, NJ
A look back at the 1992 Nutley HS state title football season

NUTLEY, NJ — Back in September, prior to kickoff in the season opener between the Nutley High School football team and Bloomfield at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley, a group of men were standing on the field being introduced to the crowd. One of the men was Rich San...
NUTLEY, NJ
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time

Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden

If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
CAMDEN, NJ
