vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
2urbangirls.com
Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic accident this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Police Investigating Numerous Arson Fires in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Authorities are investigating numerous arson fires that were ignited in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Officers with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to arson fires in various areas in the city Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23
A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication. There was no word on any injuries The post Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont
Authorities today identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the The post Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County
One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
KESQ
Plane crashes in Banning near Interstate 10
An aircraft crash landed in Banning near Interstate 10 Tuesday night. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the area of Hargrave and Maki, close to the Banning Municipal Airport. According to Cal Fire, a small vegetation fire started after the crash. The fire was contained just before 7:00...
International Business Times
1 Dead In Fiery Plane Crash Near California's Banning
One person was killed after a single-engine aircraft crashed near Banning, California on Tuesday evening. The plane reportedly burst into flames on crashing, and emergency responders and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after. Authorities did not say what caused the incident. The deceased individual has not been identified. "The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
