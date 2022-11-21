Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"
Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Ripping Angela Deem Again After She Was Spotted Dancing With A Younger Dude In NOLA
Angela Deem is under fire from fans again after a video of her dancing with a young man hit the internet.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reveals Drake 'Going Bad' Collab Made Over $20M - But Has No Idea How Much He Pocketed
Meek Mill has claimed his “Going Bad” collaboration with Drake made over $20 million, but he has no idea what he ended up pocketing from the 2018 track. The Dream Chasers CEO continued his crusade against major labels and streaming services on Monday (November 21) in the run up to his new independent mixtape Flamerz 5, which arrived on free platforms like DatPiff and Audiomack on Monday (November 21).
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
