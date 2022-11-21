Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education
A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
wksu.org
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
wksu.org
Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021
Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
Ohio AG gives tips for shoppers to avoid holiday scams
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided tips for consumers to avoid potential scams during the holiday shopping season.
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
wksu.org
Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill
The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
amisun.com
Reel Time on the Road: Wakulla Springs and Florida’s Big Bend
Standing on the banks of the San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park where the Wakulla and St. Marks rivers converge on Florida’s Big Bend, I was struck by the vast and serene sweep of marsh and distant hammocks. This was a Florida that one could, with a modicum of imagination, picture unchanged since the Spanish explorer Panfilo de Narvaez arrived in the area with 300 men in 1528. The peaceful “silence” was unbroken except for the rustle of the reeds in the wind of an advancing front and the occasional sound of a distant outboard motor. The serenity was even more compelling with the knowledge that so many bloody battles had been fought here over the centuries.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks on abortion, border, special sessions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is busy preparing to become the state’s 24th governor. Hobbs has already outlined some initial priorities for when she takes over the office from Gov. Doug Ducey in January. KTAR News spoke exclusively Wednesday with Hobbs, who dished on abortion, border issues...
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
spectrumnews1.com
O, Christmas Tree: 8 places to find a live tree in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — For many Kentuckians, the Christmas season doesn't officially begin until the tree goes up, though some may disagree about appropriate timing for such an event. Artificial Christmas trees are easy and ever-popular, but the Yuletide desire to bring home a real Christmas tree has persisted throughout the years. In Kentucky, there are a host of places around the state to get your best Clark Griswold-inspired fir, spruce or pine.
westernmassnews.com
Sunny and seasonable for Thanksgiving, possible rain for Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a chilly start, today is looking very quiet weather-wise for western Mass. and southern New England. Temperatures return to the middle 40s for most with some upper 40s for the lower valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky and light breezes out of the south-southwest. Some scattered high clouds will be around and eventually increase Thursday night and overnight.
kxlp941.com
Flu season off to a rough start
Health officials are gearing up for a bad flu season and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is urging people to get their flu shot. MDH spokeswoman Melissa McMahon says anyone over six months of age can get the flu vaccination:. “We especially encourage it for people over the age...
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
State commissioner of public lands Franz announces end to net pen aquaculture
A decision announced Friday could bring an end to controversial net pen fish farms in Washington waters. State lands commissioner Hilary Franz said the Department of Natural Resources will no longer issue leases for the pens, saying they’re a threat to the marine ecosystem. “Today we are truly freeing...
Gov. Hochul announces actions to prevent hate crimes to protect New Yorkers
Gov. Hochul announced actions Tuesday to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
mynews13.com
Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
