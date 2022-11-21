ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education

A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021

Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
OHIO STATE
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE
wksu.org

Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future

This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill

The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
OHIO STATE
amisun.com

Reel Time on the Road: Wakulla Springs and Florida’s Big Bend

Standing on the banks of the San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park where the Wakulla and St. Marks rivers converge on Florida’s Big Bend, I was struck by the vast and serene sweep of marsh and distant hammocks. This was a Florida that one could, with a modicum of imagination, picture unchanged since the Spanish explorer Panfilo de Narvaez arrived in the area with 300 men in 1528. The peaceful “silence” was unbroken except for the rustle of the reeds in the wind of an advancing front and the occasional sound of a distant outboard motor. The serenity was even more compelling with the knowledge that so many bloody battles had been fought here over the centuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 97-5

In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?

What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
BISMARCK, ND
spectrumnews1.com

O, Christmas Tree: 8 places to find a live tree in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — For many Kentuckians, the Christmas season doesn't officially begin until the tree goes up, though some may disagree about appropriate timing for such an event. Artificial Christmas trees are easy and ever-popular, but the Yuletide desire to bring home a real Christmas tree has persisted throughout the years. In Kentucky, there are a host of places around the state to get your best Clark Griswold-inspired fir, spruce or pine.
KENTUCKY STATE
westernmassnews.com

Sunny and seasonable for Thanksgiving, possible rain for Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a chilly start, today is looking very quiet weather-wise for western Mass. and southern New England. Temperatures return to the middle 40s for most with some upper 40s for the lower valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky and light breezes out of the south-southwest. Some scattered high clouds will be around and eventually increase Thursday night and overnight.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kxlp941.com

Flu season off to a rough start

Health officials are gearing up for a bad flu season and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is urging people to get their flu shot. MDH spokeswoman Melissa McMahon says anyone over six months of age can get the flu vaccination:. “We especially encourage it for people over the age...
mynews13.com

Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy