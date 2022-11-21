ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
KANSAS STATE
TravelNoire

Learn About The Friendship And Shared History Of Cuba And Jamaica

Jamaica, the largest English-speaking island in the Caribbean, and Cuba, the largest island in the region are old friends. They were at some point under Spanish and British rule. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive on Jamaican shores, starting with the arrival of Columbus in 1494. Columbus was Italian, but the Spanish monarchs financed his voyages.
The Independent

Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity

Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican’s international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office.A Vatican statement said the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety. But it said other issues did emerge, with “real deficiencies” found in management, “seriously prejudicing team spirit and staff morale.”Ousted was the secretary general of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, who was elected in a contested vote in 2019, as well as the leadership and governance team. The changes do not affect the leadership...
anash.org

Rabbis in Islamic States Convene on Kinus Sidelines

A dozen shluchim and rabbis serving in majority Muslim countries met on the sidelines of the International Kinus Hashluchim to discuss and share ideas on strengthing Yiddishkeit in their nations. Photos: Oded Kaizerman/Anash.org. A dozen shluchim and rabbis serving in majority Muslim countries met on the sidelines of the International...
US News and World Report

Cuba's Pablo Milanes, Songwriter and Social Crusader, Dies at 79

HAVANA (Reuters) - Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page. Milanes was hospitalized after suffering from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy