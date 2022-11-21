Read full article on original website
Related
Brothers From Green Country Participate In Global Bull Riding Competition
A nine and ten-year-old from Green Country are back home after participating in a global bull riding competition. Ketcher and Lane Hughes from Hitchita competed in the Mini Bulls World Final in Reno, NV earlier this month. In Reno, both boys placed in the top ten at the world finals...
KOKI FOX 23
Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Henryetta man is in critical condition after a mini dirt bike accident on county road 1090, about 17 miles west of Checotah, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Steven Miller, age 31 of Henryetta, was driving a Coleman mini...
Muskogee County receives grant to elevate road impacted by 2019 flood
Muskogee County just recently accepted a near-$10 million grant to raise the elevation of a major connector road between the communities of Ft. Gibson and Okay.
Comments / 0