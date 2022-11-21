ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
GLASGOW, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Milkyway

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Milkyway! This sweet mama has had her two kittens on the show before, Angelica and Kimmy but she’s still at the shelter! The babies have since gone to their forever home and now it’s this cuddly girl’s turn. If you’re interested in this lovable lady, you can adopt Miss Milkyway today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this girl and her other available friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
k105.com

Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth

A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Property purchases near as bonds go out to bid for judicial center

GLASGOW — Magistrates of the Barren Fiscal Court approved last week the initial nod toward financing a new judicial center in Glasgow. A special-called session of the fiscal court was held on Nov. 17. Magistrates approved a resolution, which directed the Barren County Properties Corporation to issue and authorize revenue bonds. The Properties Corporation was called into session to take those actions while the fiscal court was still in session.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services. The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Road projects across area to cause traffic impacts

BOWLING GREEN — Several ongoing road projects will cause traffic impacts this week. The following report is for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area, and all work is subject to change. The following are projects through Nov. 25. Interstate 65. Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 14, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Sumner County Source

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

After your turkey, if you are looking to grab an early deal, these places are open on Thanksgiving Day this year. Ace Hardware Bass Pro Shop Big Lots CVS Pharmacy Dollar General Dollar Tree Family Dollar Rite Aid Walgreens Kroger Fresh Market Whole Foods Sprouts Starbucks Related: Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day The post Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy