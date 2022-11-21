24. Cumberland, MD metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
Search underway for suspects that broke into Everett business, stole slew of items
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township. On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to: Torch […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Somerset County fire department gets over $500k in funding
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just over a half-million in funding will help a Somerset County volunteer fire company with upgrades regarding its biggest fundraising event. Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) said Monday that the New Centerville Rural Volunteer Fire Company in Rockwood was getting funds for its Farmer’s and Thresherman’s Jubilee fundraiser. The money will […]
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Holds Annual Lighting Festival
The city of Hagerstown will unveil its holiday lights with a free event for the public. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Hagerstown City Park’s annual lighting festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The countdown to turn on the lights will take place near Key Street Lake...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
Flying Magazine
A First Flight for Young Hunter
I really wanted everything to be just right. When you’re handed the responsibility of giving a young person their very first flight in an airplane—any airplane—you take nothing for granted. At least that’s the way I felt last weekend when I got that chance. We’d moved...
wtaj.com
Out-of-state men busted trafficking fentanyl through Somerset County, police say
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men, one from California and one from New York, have been jailed after troopers said they pulled them over and found a large amount of fentanyl. What started as a traffic stop over tinted windows and an obstructed license plate turned into a...
Vehicle rollover in Ligonier Township sends 1 from Route 30 scene for treatment
One person was transported for treatment following a one-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Ligonier Township, according to responding firefighters. The rollover crash with entrapment was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Laurel Ridge, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher confirmed. Waterford and Ligonier firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the...
Details released from local DUI patrols, checkpoints during Blackout Wednesday
(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year. On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from […]
Masontown may run out of water Thanksgiving week
An official from Masontown said that the town is under a conserve water advisory and may run out of water before the end of the week.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
wtaj.com
‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
