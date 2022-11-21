7. Kendallville, IN metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
WNDU
Major stores open on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?. University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m. Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CVS - 8 a.m....
WNDU
Chipotle opens location in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice. During a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted to direct their attorney to negotiate a purchase agreement with...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
WANE-TV
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
RV Maker Pays $1.15M Over Miscalculated Overtime Wages
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently learned that Alliance RV, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Elkhart, Indiana, incorrectly calculated overtime wages for workers paid on a piece-rate basis. Alliance pays piece-rates to employees on an assembly line to produce recreational travel haulers, towable trailers...
WNDU
City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0