Kendallville, IN

#7. Kendallville, IN metro area

By Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.934

- Total homes sold: 14

- Median sale price: $262,000

wfft.com

Union Street Market opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Major stores open on Black Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?. University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m. Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CVS - 8 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chipotle opens location in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice. During a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted to direct their attorney to negotiate a purchase agreement with...
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise

The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Penguin Point closes 7 locations

A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners select new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
designdevelopmenttoday.com

RV Maker Pays $1.15M Over Miscalculated Overtime Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently learned that Alliance RV, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Elkhart, Indiana, incorrectly calculated overtime wages for workers paid on a piece-rate basis. Alliance pays piece-rates to employees on an assembly line to produce recreational travel haulers, towable trailers...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

