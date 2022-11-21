Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man receives one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music
DeMOTTE, Ind. - One of the most prestigious recognitions in country music was awarded to a northwest Indiana man. Nate Venturelli brings a sizzle and unique story to the country music stage. "I don't know really of any musicians preaching about unions or blue collar…I'm proud to be a union...
Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?
Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
Best Stores in Indiana for Black Friday Deals
We are a few days away from the infamous Black Friday. If you're planning on taking advantage of the discounts, you might want to know what stores are offering the best deals. Black Friday deals have changed a lot over the past couple of years. Traditionally, folks would arrive at stores hours before they would open the morning after Thanksgiving to snag the best deals of the year. Now, folks are able to snag Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores. Not only that, but they don't have to actually get out in the crazy traffic and shopper madness. Many stores now allow you to take advantage of these deals online. That being said, what stores are offering the best Black Friday deals?
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
WISH-TV
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
5 Holiday Train Rides You Can Only Find in Indiana
So many things can be associated with Christmas and the Holiday Season. It can be anything from flying reindeer, snow, Christmas trees, and candy canes. Something that also comes to mind are trains. Whistling locomotive train sets on an endless loop around the Christmas tree, or even a holiday classic film such as The Polar Express ( a must-watch for my family every year.) Trains have been a reliable mode of transport for hundreds of years, and may even play a part in helping Santa distribute all his gifts. If you are interested in a real-life "Polar Express" check out the train rides being offered this season here in Indiana.
Food Study Reveals What an Ideal Indiana Thanksgiving Plate Looks Like
Take a moment and picture the perfect plate of food on Thanksgiving. What does that look like? Your plate will surely include some meat, a couple of side dishes, and if your plate is big enough, a dessert or two. So, which of those things are you going with? Keep your plate in mind – we’ll come back to that in a little bit.
Indiana Orchard and Winery Introduces Igloo Experience This Winter
You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business
Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
WTHR
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents
money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WATCH: Kentucky Military Dad Surprises Young Son at Football Practice
MILITARY FAMILY SURPRISES -- YOUTUBE CLASSICS. It wouldn't take very many years before ANOTHER type of video yielded viral clips on a regular basis...military parents or older siblings returning home and surprising their children or their brothers and sisters, as the case may be. And once you saw ONE of them, you sought out others.
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard Case
The Office Of Attorney General Todd Rokita Today Released The Following Statement Regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s Case. “This is what was said in court and in our filed paperwork:. If the doctor did not choose to use her patient, a 10-year-old rape victim, to further her own political agenda,...
The True Story Behind That Kentucky Bourbon You’re Seeing on Yellowstone This Season
Though Yellowstone is set in Montana, Kentucky is a frequent costar of the wildly popular television show. The reason why is quite simple. Bourbon!. Franklin County, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace has a brand that has been lighting up the internet this year because it's featured in Season 5 of the show. That brand is Weller 12.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0