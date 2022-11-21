Read full article on original website
A breakdown of Michigan’s recently passed Proposal 3
Prior to its passage earlier this month, Proposal 3—the ballot proposition to codify the right to an abortion in the Michigan's constitution—had been labeled misleading or confusing by many groups in Michigan who were trying to sway people into voting against it.
Florida medical boards vote to ban gender-affirming care for youth, providers already feeling impacts
Last month, the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to ban gender-affirming care for transgender and gender non-conforming youth. The ban will impact Floridians under 18 and ban care to treat...
5 Things California: CalAIM Recovery Incentives Program, NP independent practice, Medi-Cal spending projections
In this week's newsletter, we feature information on the upcoming CalAIM Recovery Incentive program for combatting stimulant use, recommendations for implementing the recently passed legislation to allow NPs to practice without physician supervision, and the Legislative Analyst's Office's predictions about Medi-Cal spending over the next few years.
Experts discuss Oregon’s work to develop new insurance program for low-income individuals who don’t qualify for OHP
Experts discussed Oregon's efforts to provide health coverage for residents at risk of losing it when the public health emergency (PHE) ends at last month's 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
New report shows rise in abortions performed in Washington, as national numbers decline
The number of abortions performed in Washington has increased over the past few months, while the total number for abortions performed nationally has decreased. The numbers could represent a trend of more people traveling from...
Support for Colorado LGBTQ mental health in focus after deadly shooting
Following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs, concerns over the well-being of Colorado's LGBTQ community have been a statewide focus this week as state leaders were quick to condemn the attack and offer words of support.
Arizona child mortality rate increased in 2021, according to ADHS
According to the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) annual Child Fatality Review Program Report released last week, Arizona's child mortality rate increased by 4.7% in 2021. Of the 863 child deaths in...
New CHCF report highlights benefits of aligned ‘Medicare Medi-Cal Plans’ for dually eligible enrollees
As part of the statewide CalAIM initiative, Medicare and Medi-Cal dual enrollees will soon be able to enroll in Medicare Medi-Cal Plans (MMPs) to improve coordination across all Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits and make it easier for these dually eligible Californians to navigate both systems.
Convening Panel
We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2023 Florida State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with heading into our upcoming event.
