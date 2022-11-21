ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

A breakdown of Michigan’s recently passed Proposal 3

Prior to its passage earlier this month, Proposal 3—the ballot proposition to codify the right to an abortion in the Michigan’s constitution—had been labeled misleading or confusing by many groups in Michigan who were trying to sway people into voting against it. Get the latest state-specific policy...
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

5 Things California: CalAIM Recovery Incentives Program, NP independent practice, Medi-Cal spending projections

In this week’s newsletter, we feature information on the upcoming CalAIM Recovery Incentive program for combatting stimulant use, recommendations for implementing the recently passed legislation to allow NPs to practice without physician supervision, and the Legislative Analyst’s Office’s predictions about Medi-Cal spending over the next few years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Support for Colorado LGBTQ mental health in focus after deadly shooting

Following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs, concerns over the well-being of Colorado’s LGBTQ community have been a statewide focus this week as state leaders were quick to condemn the attack and offer words of support. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to...
COLORADO STATE
stateofreform.com

Arizona child mortality rate increased in 2021, according to ADHS

According to the Arizona Department of Health Service’s (ADHS) annual Child Fatality Review Program Report released last week, Arizona’s child mortality rate increased by 4.7% in 2021. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Of the 863 child deaths in...
ARIZONA STATE
stateofreform.com

Convening Panel

We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2023 Florida State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with heading into our upcoming event.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy