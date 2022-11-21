Read full article on original website
capitalsoup.com
Representative Dianne Hart Elected To Serve As The New 2022-2024 Chair Of The Florida Legislative Black Caucus
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus (FLBC) consisting of 29 elected African American State Senators and Representatives is pleased to announce its newly elected 2022-2024 Chairwoman, Representative Dianne Hart of Tampa, Florida. The mission and goals of the FLBC is to enhance the welfare and lives of constituents served in Florida....
capitalsoup.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Extends Application Deadline for the Broadband Opportunity Program
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program has been extended to December 9, 2022. This extension will accommodate communities impacted by recent hurricanes by providing additional time to apply and will not impact the state’s timeline to issue awards.
capitalsoup.com
Upcoming Public Hearing for the District Five Tentative Five-Year Work Program
The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) District 5 Office will hold a week-long virtual public hearing on its Tentative Five-Year Work Program from Monday, December 5, to Friday, December 9. The purpose of the public hearing is to present the Tentative Five-Year Work Program, seek public input, and provide interested persons the opportunity to express their views on the information.
capitalsoup.com
Florida Rejects the CDC’s New Opioid Guidelines
The agency calls them ‘essential’ for pain management. and acknowledges only ‘potential’ risks. The U.S. has grappled with the opioid crisis for nearly two decades. In 2020 more than 90,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, with 75% involving opioids. More Americans 18 to 45 died from overdose in 2020 than automobile accidents and suicide combined.
capitalsoup.com
FDLE continues to seek information about missing Samantha Fiddler
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has not forgotten Samantha Fiddler, who went missing from Polk County on Nov. 19, 2016. Fiddler was 29 at the time of her disappearance. Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell says agents continue to pursue leads and conduct interviews in efforts to...
capitalsoup.com
DCF Provides Resources, Expedites Assistance Programs and Supports Recovery for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Department has served more than 17,800 families recovering from Hurricane Ian. Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris today highlighted the state’s commitment to the families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Throughout the recovery and response efforts to the storm, the Department has worked to provide early and replacement benefits to families, establish a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) program in record time, create a Family Support Line and consolidated First Responder Support Line, and deploy counseling services to impacted communities through the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and door to door in neighborhoods.
