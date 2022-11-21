Read full article on original website
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
Military math falls short for disabled Tampa veteran
A Tampa veteran is fighting with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to restore his rank and waiting for his disability status to update so he can access the benefits and care he needs.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia
(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia. Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
Tampa Bay area restaurants and fast-food chains open this Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — Are you too tired to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year? Or you just don't feel like dealing with rising food prices?. Maybe you planned to cook, but accidentally burnt your turkey? Whatever your reason, we're here to help you out with a backup plan. Here's a...
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
New charter school approved in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard! The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open
High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success
Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 1