ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY

Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia

(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia.  Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
plantcityobserver.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
PLANT CITY, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay area restaurants and fast-food chains open this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you too tired to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year? Or you just don't feel like dealing with rising food prices?. Maybe you planned to cook, but accidentally burnt your turkey? Whatever your reason, we're here to help you out with a backup plan. Here's a...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
WSAZ

New charter school approved in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success

Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy