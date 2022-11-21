ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions for Thanksgiving trigger power outages, bring down trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. Crews reported a downed light pole and traffic light in Salt Lake, closing Ala Lilikoi Street. On the North Shore, a pine tree snapped...
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Wastewater discharge into Puhi Bay in Hilo prompts advisory

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is advising the public to remain out of the waters from Puhi Bay to Onekahakaha in Hilo because of a discharge of partially treated wastewater from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to the Health Department, an estimated 2.2 million gallons of partially treated...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: New report reveals hundreds of Oahu apartments failed to meet fire safety standards

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
HAWAII STATE
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
KHON2

How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?

Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

Kōloa Landing Resort giveaway: six-day stay in villa and $1,250 flight credit to Līhuʻe

Kōloa Landing Resort, a luxury family resort on the sunny South Shore of Kaua‘i, is offering the vacation of a lifetime with a giveaway for a complimentary six-day stay in a one-bedroom villa, poolside cabana at the Best Pool in America, a $150 food and beverage credit and a $1,250 flight credit to Līhu‘e Airport.

