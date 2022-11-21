Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet forecast for parts of Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for north and east shores of the Big Island. The agency also issued a high surf advisory for the Kohala area in West Hawaiʻi, and a wind advisory remains in effect for the entire island. The high...
bigislandnow.com
Dry October for Big Island ends with much needed precipitation and return of rainbow season
Gloria Silva-Sampaio’s 1,550-gallon water catchment tank in Puna was less than half full at one point in October, and she had to use part of that water for her five sheep, two dogs and four cats to drink. Without water coming into the catchment tank on a consistent basis,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions for Thanksgiving trigger power outages, bring down trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. Crews reported a downed light pole and traffic light in Salt Lake, closing Ala Lilikoi Street. On the North Shore, a pine tree snapped...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Officials prepare for strong gusts, north swell on Thanksgiving
Strong gusts up to 60 mph and a windy Thanksgiving is what the National Weather Service is expecting, and it's asking the public to stay prepared as they celebrate this holiday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. There will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. The National Weather...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Nearly everything has increased in price, meaning...
bigislandnow.com
Wastewater discharge into Puhi Bay in Hilo prompts advisory
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is advising the public to remain out of the waters from Puhi Bay to Onekahakaha in Hilo because of a discharge of partially treated wastewater from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to the Health Department, an estimated 2.2 million gallons of partially treated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: New report reveals hundreds of Oahu apartments failed to meet fire safety standards
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?
Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State starts processing citations under controversial red light camera pilot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a video camera posted at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street. It’s one of two intersections with red light cameras under a controversial pilot program. And it’s the first to be used...
bigislandnow.com
Thanksgiving holiday travel for Hawai’i expected to be busier than last year
If it’s over the ocean to tutu’s house you plan to go this Thanksgiving, you’ll be part of an estimated 9.7 million residents of Hawai‘i, Alaska and the U.S. West Coast who plan to travel for the holiday. That’s according to AAA Hawai‘i. The 2% increase...
kauainownews.com
Kōloa Landing Resort giveaway: six-day stay in villa and $1,250 flight credit to Līhuʻe
Kōloa Landing Resort, a luxury family resort on the sunny South Shore of Kaua‘i, is offering the vacation of a lifetime with a giveaway for a complimentary six-day stay in a one-bedroom villa, poolside cabana at the Best Pool in America, a $150 food and beverage credit and a $1,250 flight credit to Līhu‘e Airport.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Electric selects 3 solar projects on Big Island to lower bills for low/moderate customers
Hawaiian Electric has selected three solar projects on the Big Island to offer the new shared solar program that will help customers who meet low- and moderate-income levels to lower their electricity bills. The program, which also is known as community-based renewable energy or CBRE, also is for customers who...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Hawaii reports 1,169 COVID cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,169 COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last week.
Comments / 0