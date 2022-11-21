ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Week 11 PFF grade and snap count notes

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zblbo_0jJ0x2RC00

Sunday’s 31-18 win over the New York Giants was one of the most impressive all-around efforts by the Detroit Lions in several years. The Lions were the superior team in all phases in capturing their third win in a row.

The snap counts for the game, as well as the initial Pro Football Focus grades, are now available. Here’s what’s notable from the reps and the PFF grades.

Snap counts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSbtD_0jJ0x2RC00

The Lions had 67 offensive snaps and 76 on defense. Six players played every snap:

  • QB Jared Goff
  • LG Jonah Jackson
  • LT Taylor Decker
  • RT Penei Sewell
  • C Frank Ragnow
  • S DeSean Elliott

Dan Skipper took over at RG for Evan Brown after 13 snaps and did not leave the field thereafter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the field for 60 snaps, trailed at WR by Kalif Raymond (57), Tom Kennedy (19), DJ Chark (11) and Stanley Berryhill (3). Chark had one target in his return from injured reserve.

Justin Jackson overtook D’Andre Swift as the second RB in the rotation. Jackson played 25 reps to Swift’s 21, both behind Jamaal Williams’ 32. Fullback Jason Cabinda played 28, a season-high.

With Skipper pressed into duty at guard and Matt Nelson inactive, reserve guard Kayode Awosika made his Lions debut with one snap as an extra tackle.

Defense

Four players topped 70 snaps: Elliott, S Kerby Joseph (75), slot CB Will Harris (74) and LB Alex Anzalone (70). Aidan Hutchinson played 65 snaps, a very high number for a DE.

DT Michael Brockers saw action on 12 snaps in his first game in a month. John Cominsky led the interior players with 57. Isaiah Buggs actually out-snapped Alim McNeill 49-47 in a game where McNeill played outstanding.

PFF grades - offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBLTo_0jJ0x2RC00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5 overall offensive grades

LT Taylor Decker – 86.3

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 82.4

LG Justin Jackson – 80.8

RT Penei Sewell – 73.8

WR Kalif Raymond – 72.4

The OL thrived in New York. Interestingly, both St. Brown and Raymond earned individual blocking grades over 86, indicating greatness. Decker did not allow a single QB pressure against the Giants, largely marched up against first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Lowest 5 offensive grades

QB Jared Goff – 47.9

FB Jason Cabinda – 49.8

TE James Mitchell – 53.0

WR DJ Chark – 53.5

RB D’Andre Swift – 54.6

Goff registered his lowest-graded game of the season, both overall and as a passer (42.4). Cabinda’s grade was impacted by a dropped pass and a missed blitz pickup assignment. Swift’s fumble lowered his grade, which was salvaged by a late TD.

PFF grades - defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jRd9_0jJ0x2RC00

Top 5 defensive overall

NT Alim McNeill – 91.0

DE Aidan Hutchinson – 85.6

CB Will Harris – 77.8

S Kerby Joseph – 69.2

LB Derrick Barnes – 69.0

McNeill had a whale of a game, as did Hutchinson with his INT and fumble recovery. Four of the five players here are rookies or in their second seasons. Harris continues to play well as the team’s primary slot CB.

Bottom 5

LB Chris Board – 27.8

DE Austin Bryant – 32.9

LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 34.7

CB Mike Hughes – 42.9

DL John Cominsky – 46.5

Board’s low score was based on coverage, where he surrendered a touchdown and was beaten for another catch. Bryant missed two tackles, while Rodriguez was beaten for four receptions and a lot of yards-after-catch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid praise 'greatest tight end of all time' Travis Kelce

The latest thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Chargers reminded everyone of the greatness that is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He added another game-winning touchdown grab at SoFi Stadium to go along with his other two scores earlier in the game, further growing his legend. His game-time heroics helped the Chiefs improve to 8-2, maintaining a solid hold on the AFC West division lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: I can leave here with my head held high

We’re not even 12 weeks into the 2022 season and we may have already seen the last of the Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield experiment. As announced by the team on Tuesday and confirmed by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Wednesday, Sam Darnold is set to receive the starting nod under center in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. And when speaking to reporters for the first time since the news broke, Mayfield seemed at peace with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy