coinjournal.net
Ripple vs. SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Are you wondering when the Ripple case with the SEC will end? Probably, too soon, according to Australian crypto enthusiast and lawyer Bill Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for filing the summary judgement briefs. The other date touted as important for the case is December 02. This is the date when both sides will jointly meet to discuss the case redactions.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC go back up soon?
Bitcoin price has come under intense pressure in the past few months as investors get extremely fearful about the industry. BTC plunged to a low of $15,718, which is significantly lower than its all-time high of near $70,000. It has fallen by over 26% from its highest level this month, crashing its total market cap to about $302 billion.
Has Uniswap become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% in the past week. UNI has lost a key support. The cryptocurrency is bearish, but there are bullish signs. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been under pressure lately. The cryptocurrency was among those that were least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths were supported by traders’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap became the second largest exchange on Ethereum trading volumes after Binance.
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $110 support. A reason to be optimistic about further gains?
Wednesday’s relief rally among most cryptocurrencies underlined investors’ confidence was crawling back. Crypto tokens, such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD), had lost key important levels post the collapse of the FTX exchange. However, the latest bullish rally has helped the token of the Bitcoin fork claim an important level at $110. The cryptocurrency traded at a high of $119 before cooling off slightly. At press time, BCH was trading at $115, above the key support level.
Is Shiba Inu now bullish after an 8% surge?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made an intraday 8% gain on Wednesday to trade at $0.000009. The rise reflected a slightly improved crypto sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green territory, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up 5% and 7%, respectively. However, there are some notable developments for the Shiba Inu network.
Polkadot claims a new yearly low. Where will the cryptocurrency go next?
Polkadot (DOT/USD) could be headed to $4 next. That was after losing 3.5% on Tuesday to claim a new low in the year of $5. The cryptocurrency was trading in a clear downtrend, paving the way for further declines. The decline in DOT price reflects the general sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies...
Will Solana hit the $20 level soon after adding 5% to its value today?
Solana is currently outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies and could surpass the $20 level soon. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. At press time, Solana is trading at $14.03, up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin rebounds slightly after the FOMC but is the cryptocurrency bullish?
The cryptocurrency remains tied to wider crypto concerns. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rose slightly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve statement. The cryptocurrency was held to the $16,500 level after a soft stance by the officials. BTC was already gaining ahead of the remarks as investors were optimistic that the Fed would cool down on rate hikes.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE a bargain or a trap?
Dogecoin price has crawled back in the past few days as the market reflects on the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research. DOGE has also been under pressure following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the giant social media company. It was trading at $0.081, which was slightly above this week’s low of $00729.
Avalanche is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a rough time this year. Having traded at a high of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this year. From its all-time high, AVAX has now crashed by nearly 93% to its current $11.7 price. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, a crucial level that could spell stability or doom for the token.
Binance Coin price analysis: Here’s why BNB is surging
The Binance Coin price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days as cryptocurrencies bounce back. BNB coin rose to a high of $300, which was the highest level since November 11 of this year. It has rallied by over 18% from its lowest level this month. Why...
Curve Finance’s CRV rallies by 41% today after launching on the Celo network
CRV is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market after launching on the Celo network a few hours ago. CRV, the native coin of the Curve Finance decentralised exchange, is up by more than 40% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Ethereum eyes a break below a yearly low. A price of below $1,000 beckons
Ethereum (ETH/USD) set its yearly low of around $900 in June 2022. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency is proceeding to test this low level. As of press time, ETH price was $1,085 with increasing bear momentum. Should the bearish trend continue, ETH could claim a new low in the year.
LTC price soars by 35% this week: Is Litecoin a good investment?
LTC has been one of the best performers in the last seven days and could be set for more rallies over the coming hours and days. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering from its recent slump, and Litecoin is leading the way. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Cardano heads further south amid stablecoin launch. What holds for the token next?
The first stablecoin on Cardano (ADA/USD) has been launched. The USD-based stablecoin, iUSD, was launched by the decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol, Indigo. The launch of iUSD comes two months after Cardano’s hard fork that allowed the building of dApps on the blockchain. The stablecoin will be valued at $1.
MATIC dips by 2% today despite Polygon’s partnership with CV Labs
Polygon has signed a strategic partnership that would see it help with blockchain development in Africa. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon ecosystem, is down by roughly 2% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Polygon stands at $0.7919, down by more than 15% over the past seven days.
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
Zilliqa price prediction: what’s next after ZIL falls 90%?
Zilliqa price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. ZIL plunged to a low of $0.020, which was the lowest level since November 2020. This means that the coin is on a path to losing most gains it experienced during the pandemic. It has crashed by more than 90% from its highest point this year.
OKX rolls out Proof of Reserves, self-audit, Custodial Wallet
OKX, the second-biggest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has introduced three new leading offerings that are giving its clients improved visibility into their assets, greater control over funds, and insight into asset backing, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Today, the exchange added a new Proof...
