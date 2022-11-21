After a run in London, "Titanic. The Exhibition" has officially opened on this side of the Atlantic at 426 6th Avenue by 14th Street near Union Square. In about 80 to 90 minutes, ticket holders come face-to-face with a selection of personal artifacts that have never before been on display in the United States, offering an intense view into the lives of the legendary ship's passengers and crew, 15,000 of whom tragically passed away on April 15, 1912 when the liner hit an iceberg on a voyage from Southampton in the United Kingdom to New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO