NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
A Hanukkah-themed bar is opening in New York next month!
There are a ton of ways to celebrate Hanukkah in New York each year—but never before has there been a Hanukkah-themed bar open in town... until now!. Award-winning bartender Naomi Levy launched Maccabee Bar in Boston back in 2018 and the aptly-named pop-up is making its New York debut at Ollie West Village at 64 Downing Street by Varick Street on December 13.
This opera is performed by formerly homeless New Yorkers inside the city's largest soup kitchen
New York is replete with wonderful theater productions all year round but, every so often, a seasonal show comes up that truly captures the essence of the city’s cultural life. Celebrating its 10th anniversary season, On Site Opera will put on a production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera...
An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring
Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
Miracle pop-up bars are back in NYC with festive cocktails and wacky drinkware
Two fun pop-up bars are back for the holiday season to get you into the Christmas spirit with, well, Christmas spirits. The beloved pop-up Miracle has taken over The Cabinet in Manhattan for Miracle on 9th Street and Thief in Brooklyn for Miracle on Union serving up holiday cocktails until December 31.
New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise
The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
Backpack brand Herschel Supply has opened its first-ever U.S. store in NYC
An instantly recognizable brand deserves a just-as-notable address, especially if debuting its first-ever store in the United States—and backpack manufacturer Herschel Supply clearly knows that. The brand just opened a beautiful new store—its first in the country—at 138 Fifth Avenue by 19th Street, right where the Flatiron Building splits...
8 kinds of famous New Yorkers everyone has spotted before
The characters you encounter on a typical New York day are usually colorful enough for their own Emmy-winning sitcom. However, every now and then, you may spot a real star around the city who adds some glamour to a mundane Tuesday. If you’re a true city mouse, you’ve mastered the...
How are museums in New York addressing social changes?
Is the job of museums to shed light on the social changes that shape the world outside of their own spaces or to help portent those shifts? Are cultural institutions required to mirror said developments—morphing in form and function as society itself does?. The past few years have been...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that almost wasn’t
Since its debut in 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has only missed three years when helium and rubber were needed to stop Nazis. In 2020, the coronavirus was threatening the annual spectacle again. Children everywhere wondered if a version of the parade would happen and adults everywhere wondered if the joy was worth the risk. Macy’s compromise was a “limited parade” with “no spectators allowed.” I’m not a parade essentialist, but isn’t a parade without spectators just traffic? And how exactly can one hide a 30-foot-tall Pikachu?
A look inside the new Titanic exhibit now open near Union Square
After a run in London, "Titanic. The Exhibition" has officially opened on this side of the Atlantic at 426 6th Avenue by 14th Street near Union Square. In about 80 to 90 minutes, ticket holders come face-to-face with a selection of personal artifacts that have never before been on display in the United States, offering an intense view into the lives of the legendary ship's passengers and crew, 15,000 of whom tragically passed away on April 15, 1912 when the liner hit an iceberg on a voyage from Southampton in the United Kingdom to New York City.
This famous Korean restaurant is opening a pop-up eatery in NYC
If you have ever traveled to South Korea, you have probably eaten at the popular Seoul-based restaurant OkDongsik, famous for its single-item menu dwaeji-gomtang served in the style of gukbap, a pork bone broth rice soup that won a Bib Gourmand award back in 2018. Folks on this side of...
NYC tourism has rebounded to 85% of pre-pandemic levels
In the next six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, 6.5 million people are expected to visit New York City—the latest sign of the city’s rebound amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s tourism bureau announced today. In 2022 overall, the city expects 56.4 million total visitors...
Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
What's ahead for NYC in 2023? This new almanac has some predictions
Every year since 1818, the Farmers' Almanac has predicted weather trends and published astronomy info, gardening tips and folklore. Now, there's an urban version for New Yorkers compiling fashion forecasts, event listings and NYC trivia. An Almanac of New York City for the Year 2023 is now available in local...
Great Jones Distilling Co.’s semi-secret space is open to the public for the holidays
Manhattan’s Great Jones Distilling Co. opened last year with a grand lobby on its ground floor, a restaurant just beyond, a stylish distillery and bar upstairs and a semi-secret, somewhat-private space with speakeasy leanings on its lower level. Since then, the latter’s only been open for weekly cocktail classes,...
How to join the Rockettes on stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season
Catching the Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a holiday right of passage. Now imagine being able to actually join the pros on stage at least once in your life? A true only-in-New-York moment!. That's exactly what Pepsi is offering this year through a pretty...
See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week
Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center
More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
Rock Watch: A look at Rockefeller Center’s recent and future buzzy openings
It seems as though Rockefeller Center, the 22-acre hamlet enveloped by Fifth and Sixth Avenues between 48th and 51st Streets that first opened in 1933, immortalized on the large and small screens as well as in the snapshots of visitors from all over the world, has been trending as a restaurant destination for 90 years.
Pretend I’m a Tourist: Zach Zimmerman’s ‘Edward Hopper’s New York’
If you’re ever feeling lonely, go to a museum and read the words on the walls. Someone will always keep you company by standing directly in front of you. “Let the gentle people out. Let the gentle people out,” a museum guard by the elevator instructed. The fifth floor of the Whitney Museum was a bit too full: a gaggle of school groups, solo adventurers, old couples, odd couples, Old Money in suits and furs, and tourists dressed in near-tactical gear to battle the city’s streets.
