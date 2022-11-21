ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

A Hanukkah-themed bar is opening in New York next month!

There are a ton of ways to celebrate Hanukkah in New York each year—but never before has there been a Hanukkah-themed bar open in town... until now!. Award-winning bartender Naomi Levy launched Maccabee Bar in Boston back in 2018 and the aptly-named pop-up is making its New York debut at Ollie West Village at 64 Downing Street by Varick Street on December 13.
Time Out New York

An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring

Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
Time Out New York

New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise

The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
Time Out New York

Pretend I’m a Tourist: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that almost wasn’t

Since its debut in 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has only missed three years when helium and rubber were needed to stop Nazis. In 2020, the coronavirus was threatening the annual spectacle again. Children everywhere wondered if a version of the parade would happen and adults everywhere wondered if the joy was worth the risk. Macy’s compromise was a “limited parade” with “no spectators allowed.” I’m not a parade essentialist, but isn’t a parade without spectators just traffic? And how exactly can one hide a 30-foot-tall Pikachu?
Time Out New York

A look inside the new Titanic exhibit now open near Union Square

After a run in London, "Titanic. The Exhibition" has officially opened on this side of the Atlantic at 426 6th Avenue by 14th Street near Union Square. In about 80 to 90 minutes, ticket holders come face-to-face with a selection of personal artifacts that have never before been on display in the United States, offering an intense view into the lives of the legendary ship's passengers and crew, 15,000 of whom tragically passed away on April 15, 1912 when the liner hit an iceberg on a voyage from Southampton in the United Kingdom to New York City.
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
Time Out New York

See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week

Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
Time Out New York

More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center

More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
Time Out New York

Pretend I’m a Tourist: Zach Zimmerman’s ‘Edward Hopper’s New York’

If you’re ever feeling lonely, go to a museum and read the words on the walls. Someone will always keep you company by standing directly in front of you. “Let the gentle people out. Let the gentle people out,” a museum guard by the elevator instructed. The fifth floor of the Whitney Museum was a bit too full: a gaggle of school groups, solo adventurers, old couples, odd couples, Old Money in suits and furs, and tourists dressed in near-tactical gear to battle the city’s streets.
Time Out New York

