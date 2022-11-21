Read full article on original website
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world's largest consumer of goods and services.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Biden administration approves $550M for community-based clean energy
The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be allocating $550 million to support the deployment of community-based clean energy initiatives. Through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block (EECBG) Program, the funds will help state, local and tribal governments implement plans aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions and overall energy use, according to a notice of intent first shared with The Hill.
Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?
Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
The Verge
California’s last operating nuclear plant just got a $1.1 billion lifeline
The Department of Energy extended a $1.1 billion lifeline to California’s embattled Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon has become a major flashpoint over what kinds of energy are considered “clean” and what risks policymakers are willing to take to reach their climate goals. The $1.1...
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed in Mississippi and rest of country over the past year
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed over the past year. Electricity costs across the U.S. are making their biggest jumps since the last major economic downturn. Despite pushing to build more renewable energy sources over the last decade, fossil fuels still buoy most of our electricity...
U.S. grants $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change.
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year’s U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that’s all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.
