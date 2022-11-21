ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Salon

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world's largest consumer of goods and services.
The Hill

Biden administration approves $550M for community-based clean energy

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be allocating $550 million to support the deployment of community-based clean energy initiatives. Through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block (EECBG) Program, the funds will help state, local and tribal governments implement plans aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions and overall energy use, according to a notice of intent first shared with The Hill.
San Francisco Examiner

Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?

Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
CALIFORNIA STATE

