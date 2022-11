GALVESTON, Texas — The folks at Moody Gardens are thankful for two extra helpings of macaroni this Thanksgiving and we're not talking about the creamy, cheesy side dish. They welcomed two healthy macaroni penguin chicks in the South Atlantic exhibit. The first chick hatched on Nov. 6 and weighed 62 grams. And the second hatched on Nov. 9 and weighed 124 grams.

