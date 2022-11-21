Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers Rumors: LA could battle Angels, Rangers for free agent OF target
Just one year ago, a Mitch Haniger pursuit would’ve found its way to the peak of the baseball trade mountain, and finding out the Dodgers were involved would’ve been completely natural. The Angels? Well, considering their continued mediocrity and their residence within the Seattle Mariners’ division, that would’ve been more of a stretch.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets
Will the Dodgers still be apart of the Justin Verlander sweepstakes?
Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubon and wife Nancy take post-World Series trip to London
The latest entry in the Astros' post-World Series world tour takes us to jolly old England where the 28-year-old utility player is having himself a wizardly time.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
All according to plan: Or the Dodgers want to win the World Series?
Generally, the 2022 Dodgers’ season went according to plan. Now, no one (who likes the team) likes the ending. The problem is that most people tend not to know what the plan is. So let’s start from there. And you might interpret this title to assume I am...
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Justin Verlander Rumors: Dodgers Seen as Best Fit for Free Agent
The Dodgers are definitely in the market for a starting pitcher or two, and one of the biggest names in the free-agent pool is Justin Verlander, who last week won his third career Cy Young Award. Pretty much every team looking for pitching is at least somewhat interested in Verlander, and Ken Rosenthal reported recently that the Mets are included in that list.
Dodgers Rumors: Which Free Agents Have Been Linked to LA this Offseason?
Happy Thanksgiving! Chances are high that you’re probably looked at as “the Dodgers fan” around the family you see a few times a year. Chances are also high that, today at the dinner table you’re going to be asked plenty of questions about your Dodgers. Things...
Five Former Astros Land on Hall of Fame Ballot
Following the release of the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, five former Houston Astros have landed on the list.
Astros Cash In With Largest Player Postseason Shares in MLB History
Astros Cash In With Largest Player Postseason Shares in MLB History
Cody Bellinger Rumors: MLB Insider Says Blue Jays Top Destination for Free Agent Outfielder
With the Dodgers non-tendering star outfielder Cody Bellinger last week, the former MVP is now a free agent. His agent, Scott Boras, has said they have multiple multi-year offers on the table, but they’re more likely to go with a one-year deal in hopes of rebuilding his value so he can bring home a better contract next offseason.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Sweepstakes Likely Down to Giants and Yankees, Decision Possible Within Two Weeks
The Dodgers had been to be in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but their chances never seemed very high, and they get smaller by the day. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Judge is likely to either re-sign with the Yankees or go to his hometown Giants. Judge met...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Joey Gallo News: Agent Not Worried About Down Season with Dodgers, Yanks
Another name to keep an eye on for the Dodgers belongs to Joey Gallo as his next team remains uncertain. If the Dodgers choose to not bring Gallo back, this adds another hole in the outfield that may need to be accounted for as teams keep there eye on Gallo.
