This massive 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $499 just won Black Friday deals

By Kate Kozuch
 3 days ago

It's not even Black Friday yet but there are epic Black Friday TV deals happening right now. One of the best deals we've seen makes a budget-friendly, 75-inch smart 4K TV even more affordable, because that's the kind of savings we love to see.

Right now you can get a Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV for just $499 at Best Buy . Yes, that means you'll save $180 and bring home a big-screen TV for under $500. When you consider how much screen you get for the price, it's easy to consider this deal an excellent value — in fact, in might be one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J1y0_0jJ0reuh00

Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV: was $679 now $499 @ Best Buy
This deal takes $180 off the Hisense A6 Series 4K TV. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. The Google TV smart TV platform gives you access to all your favorite streaming channels as well. View Deal

If you've been waiting for an attention-grabbing 4K TV that won't break the bank, Black Friday TV deals don't get much better than this. While we say the bigger the better, the whole Hisense A6 series is on sale at Best Buy, so you can also buy a cheap TV for a smaller room with the current discounts.

Hisense's A6 series of TVs promises sharp picture quality, enhanced performance and dedicated presets like Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode Plus. Game Mode Plus leverages variable refresh rate and automatic low latency for next-gen gaming, while Filmmaker Mode ditches the annoying motion smoothing most TVs automatically apply.

What's more, you'll have access to all the best streaming services (including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more) thanks to the Google TV OS, plus you'll be able to control your TV hands-free via Google Assistant. This TV packs four HDMI ports and Bluetooth connectivity too, allowing you to hook up game consoles, sound bars, headphones and more at the same time.

If you are looking for more discounts on huge TVs, check out this massive 85-inch LG 4K TV that just hit its lowest price ever . This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday as well.

Be sure to check out our just launched Black Friday TV deals live blog to check out all the big sales that are happening now on our favorite TVs from every brand and retailer.

