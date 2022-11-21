Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
The Better Business Bureau Warns of Online Shopping Scam Increase
“As more people go online to shop and the sales start earlier and earlier, our warning is to take your time and to use caution because more and more of those offers are going to be scams.”. That’s Troy Baker, Director of the Educational Foundation for the Better Business Bureau...
wgvunews.org
Nessel launches holiday season consumer protection effort
Attorney General Nessel says Michigan consumers deserve, quote, “peace of mind” that they won’t fall prey to scammers or have their personal and financial information stolen. The AG’s website will promote ways to avoid holiday season scams, with a focus on the big shopping and giving days...
