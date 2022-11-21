Read full article on original website
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
wevv.com
Victims identified in fatal Posey County crash
Two people who died in a late-night crash in Posey County, Indiana, have been identified. The Posey County Sheriff's Office tells us Christopher M. Wagner and Justus A. Ricketts were killed in the crash, which happened late Tuesday night on West Franklin Road, just south of State Road 62. The...
wevv.com
ISP: Death investigation underway in Spencer County after body discovered in ditch
A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch near Eureka. An autopsy for the individual whose body was found is scheduled for sometime this weekend.
wevv.com
Death investigation underway in Wabash County
A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wevv.com
Runners and walkers fill downtown Evansville streets for annual 'Turkey Day 5K'
Runners lined the streets in downtown Evansville on Thanksgiving morning for a good cause.
witzamfm.com
Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light
Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill Road in Evansville on Friday.
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
wevv.com
Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual 'Gobbler Gathering' happening Tuesday
The Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual "Gobbler Gathering" event is kicking off in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual 'Gobbler Gathering' happening Tuesday. The Evansville Rescue Mission says it expects to give away more than 140,000 pounds of food, with hundreds of winter coats for kids also...
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool
Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
wevv.com
Women's Fund of Warrick County awards $28,000 in grants
The Women's Fund of Warrick County has awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organizations. The 2022 grant recipients represent a variety of organizations creating positive social change by addressing current needs in the community. This year's grant recipients are:. Holly's House-$6,500 to support the "Think First & Stay...
