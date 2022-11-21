Read full article on original website
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, NEV. — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish...
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, ORE. — District attorneys in Oregon are once again sounding the alarm over the state's critical shortage of court-provided attorneys for low-income defendants. The lack of public defenders has strained the criminal justice system and left more than 700 people statewide without legal representation. Judges in Multnomah County,...
North Carolina 'trailblazer for women' McCain dies at 91
Betty McCain, a key member of former Gov. Jim Hunt’s administration and the first woman to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party, died Wednesday. She was 91. “She was terrific in organizing people and inspiring people,” Hunt told WRAL News. “It was one of my great privileges to work with her.”
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
ALBANY, N.Y. — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses...
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town
SPRINGVILLE, PA. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Dozens of North Carolinians have been injured in mass shootings this year, data shows
A shooter opened fire on Tuesday night in a Virginia Walmart, killing six people and injuring four others. This year, there have been more than 600 incidents classified as a mass shooting, which is defined as when four or more people are shot. Only a small portion - about 6%-...
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, ALASKA — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said...
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while...
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
Fuquay-Varina dancers featured in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York
Along with the parade, Retseck said the high school-aged dancers will see Broadway shows and the Rockettes and tour New York City, part of what should be an experience of a lifetime.
