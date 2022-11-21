Sarasota police investigating suspicious death of a man on Mecca Drive

Sarasota police are investigating a suspicious death of a man that happened Monday afternoon.

In an email sent from the Sarasota Police Department, officials said they believe the death was an isolated incident in the 800 block of Mecca Drive.

Detectives believe that all those involved in the death were accounted for and that there is no danger to the public, according to the email.

Information about the individuals involved is being withheld due to Marsy's Law, and police said there is no further information currently available.

