Colorado Springs, CO

Brewery owner helped stop mass shooter in Colorado Springs, according to Facebook post

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
People gather at All Souls Unitarian Church for a service held for community members to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

According to a statement published to the official brewery Facebook page, owners of award-winning Colorado Springs brewery Atrevida Beer Company were present at Club Q during the tragic shooting that took place on Saturday night, which resulted in the deaths of five and the injuries of more than two dozen.

The post details that members of the ownership family were present and that co-owner Rich Fierro, a US Army combat veteran who owns the brewery with wife Jess Fierro, was involved in the citizen apprehension of the suspect. Rich reportedly sustained injuries to both of his hands, knees, and an ankle in the process.

Police had previously confirmed that a patron or patrons of the bar were involved in stopping the attack.

The Facebook post from the brewery also reports that the boyfriend of the owner's daughter was killed.

According to the post, the brewery family was at Club Q to celebrate a friend's birthday at the time of the shooting. The post describes the scene as "absolute havoc," also stating that friends of the family were shot and that their daughter broke her knee as she attempted to seek cover.

"We are devastated and torn. We love our #lgbtq community and stand with them. This cowardly and despicable act of hate has no room in our lives or business. FUCK HATE," reads the post on the brewery Facebook page.

Comments associated with the post are filled with support for the family and brewery during this tragic time. As of 1:30 PM on November 21, the post has been shared more than 400 times.

Deepest condolences go out to those impacted by the many deaths and injuries that took place in the Club Q shooting over the weekend. A verified GoFundMe for victims of the mass shooting can be found here.

Find continued from the Colorado Springs Gazette here.

Editor's Note: Colorado Springs Police Department has yet to publicly confirm details regarding the takedown of the shooting suspect.

