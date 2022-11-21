ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

LEICESTER — An Auburn man behind the wheel of a 1996 Volkswagen got more than he bargained for Friday night when he did some late-night shopping at Walmart.

About 10:45 p.m., police received call of a one-car accident in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a car resting atop a concrete-filled bollard. The Volkswagen was leaning to its passenger side, with the driver's side 4 feet off the ground.

“There was no impairment or anything like that,” Police Chief Kenneth M. Antanavica said. “It was like an anomaly.”

Officers asked the driver what happened.

“The driver stated that he pulled into the lot, did not see the pole and that he just hit the pole,” Antanavica said as he read from the police report. “That’s basically it.”

Antanavica said the driver attributes the incident to some kind of “mechanical failure” of his 26-year-old vehicle.

“We’ve had people hit those poles at Walmart over the years; I don’t know why but they have been hit several times, usually people just grazing off them,” Antanavica said. “This is an isolated incident. I’m just glade that it happened at a time that there were no pedestrians around and nobody got injured, including the operator."

No one was injured. No ambulances were called. And no charges are pending for the driver, Antanavica said.

“You can’t charge people for that,” Antanavica said. “No.”

The Police Department posted a photo of the propped-up car on its Facebook page .

More than 1,300 people reacted to the post by Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu

