The strange intersection of gun rights and legal weed in New York State
As cannabis legalization hits major milestones in New York, state residents will soon enjoy increased access to legal marijuana; but in doing so, they could decrease their access to legally possess firearms. The state Office of Cannabis Management this week generated excitement among weed users and legalization proponents when it...
Details of NY’s cannabis license scoring system emerge in AG’s court filing
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge on Tuesday to narrow an injunction placed on the state’s marijuana dispensary program, arguing the plaintiff only has standing to sue in the Finger Lakes region. The 34-page motion filed in a US District Court for NY also details –...
‘Four flat tires and a full tank of gas’: What’s happening now with NY’s cannabis farmers (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Colin Decker, a weed industry veteran who owns and operates Hudson Valley-based Sensei Growth Consulting. Over the past few weeks I’ve spoken with and been contacted by various farmers who operated under New York’s inaugural Adult-Use Conditional Cultivators licensing program. These farmers had multiple similarities and common issues that they are currently dealing with. They also shared a sense of relief that wouldn’t exist had the state not abruptly altered testing requirements in regards to mold, yeast and bacteria for non-extracted products destined for retail consumption.
