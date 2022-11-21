This guest column was written by Colin Decker, a weed industry veteran who owns and operates Hudson Valley-based Sensei Growth Consulting. Over the past few weeks I’ve spoken with and been contacted by various farmers who operated under New York’s inaugural Adult-Use Conditional Cultivators licensing program. These farmers had multiple similarities and common issues that they are currently dealing with. They also shared a sense of relief that wouldn’t exist had the state not abruptly altered testing requirements in regards to mold, yeast and bacteria for non-extracted products destined for retail consumption.

