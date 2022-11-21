ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Happy Thanksgiving weather thoughts!

A storm system is developing southwest of Kansas City on this Thanksgiving morning. As the turkey goes into the oven and it starts smelling really good here is a Thanksgiving Day weather poem:. "Thanksgiving forecast: Turkeys thaw in morning, warm in oven by afternoon. Kitchen turns hot and humid. If...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as office

Western Newspaper Union Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Western Newspaper Union Building (WNU) is located at 304 West 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It was a communications facility made of brick. The building contractors were C. Schnape in 1900 and George L. Brown in 1906. In 2006, the building was vacant at the time it was proposed to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which list it made on March 21, 2007. The property owner at that time was DST Realty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Two voters changed ballot styles using county election machines

The canvass of votes was influential this year as it changed the outcome of a Louisburg council race and highlighted a hiccup with the county’s election machines that allows voters to change ballot styles. The canvass of votes took place Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk’s Office....
LOUISBURG, KS
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy