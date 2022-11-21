Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Kyle Abrams from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 debuts his new girlfriend
It's been a little over two months since Season Two "Love Is Blind" stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati got together during Netflix's "After the Altar" special ... and then announced they had broken up after it aired. Since then, Abrams shared that he is seeing someone new. In an...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
TODAY.com
‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes shares update on her son after he experienced stroke, heart failure d
NeNe Leakes just shared a joyful update about her son, Brentt. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, revealed that her son, 23, is walking and talking again two months after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. Leakes shared multiple videos in her Instagram story of...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
TODAY.com
Helen Mirren on ex-boyfriend Liam Neeson: 'I love him deeply to this day'
Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson may have dated in the 1980s but, in the end, they were not suited for one another, she says in a new interview. “We loved each other,” Mirren, 77, told AARP The Magazine. “We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy.”
Marvel removes two Disney+ TV episodes as it spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Marvel has been forced to remove two TV episodes from Disney Plus after it spoiled a big MCU reveal.Earlier this week, the studio released Marvel Studios: Legends , a compilation clip series designed to recap fans on past events ahead of the studio’s forthcoming releases.The new instalments, released on Wednesday (23 November), placed the spotlight on Drax the Destroyer and Mantis, who are played in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dave Bautista and Pom Klementeiff, respectively.However, one of the clips featured in both episodes was actually a deleted scene revealing a rather big plot detail that...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Lopez deleted all of her Instagram posts. Here's what fans are speculating
Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to. Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.
TODAY.com
Theaters to show special screening of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’
For one day and one showtime only, theaters across North America will screen "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" with a special sneak preview.Nov. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Why Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost role as Jack Dawson in ‘Titanic’
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titanic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.”
TODAY.com
‘The Home Edit’s’ Clea Shearer announces she is cancer-free
“The Home Edit” star Clea Shearer announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has officially transitioned from cancer patient to cancer survivor. The organizing expert chronicled her cancer journey in a series of touching posts.Nov. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series
WWE superstars and power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford talk about their big event “Survivor Series WarGames” and exclusively announce their new reality series which will air on Hulu. Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!Nov. 22, 2022.
TODAY.com
24 of the best New Year's Eve movies to ring in 2023
With holiday decorations coming out and Christmas songs already playing on the radio, it is safe to say the countdown to the end of the year is officially here. This means your time to start thinking of your New Year’s resolutions is also just around the corner. Perhaps your...
TODAY.com
'Sister Wives:' Christine says she finds her independence 'empowering'
Kody and Christine Brown have a (another) tense encounter in the upcoming episode of “Sister Wives.”. The former couple, whose divorce has been chronicled throughout the latest season of the TLC reality series, meet up at Christine's house to load several heavy items into a trailer for her move to Utah.
TODAY.com
Jerry Seinfeld talks about antisemitism and his wife’s viral post supporting Jewish people
Some things just need to be said, and few know this better than comedian Jerry Seinfeld. In a recent interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Seinfeld spoke up about the importance of speaking up in an era of rising antisemitism. “We’re so quick to inflame,” Seinfeld, 68, told Jenna. “Both sides...
TODAY.com
Kristen Bell told her kids about the time she did mushrooms — and it 'backfired'
Kristen Bell is not your garden-variety mom. During a Nov. 22 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Bell confessed she told her kids about how she sampled a hallucinogenic mushroom on her 40th birthday. “It backfired a couple of weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is...
TODAY.com
Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben
Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.
Comments / 0