Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson may have dated in the 1980s but, in the end, they were not suited for one another, she says in a new interview. “We loved each other,” Mirren, 77, told AARP The Magazine. “We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy.”

2 DAYS AGO