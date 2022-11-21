ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial

The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building

The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises

David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You

When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Group hurls anti-Asian remarks at NYC straphangers, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a shuttle train in Manhattan Saturday night, police said. A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square at around 8 p.m. when the suspects demanded their seats, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
