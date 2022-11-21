Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial
The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building
The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
This Thanksgiving, Hudson County wants to give rotting pumpkins a second life
It’s Thanksgiving, which means the pumpkins you bought for Halloween and then kept for close to a month are starting to feel like they’ve got to go. What if you could turn them into fuel instead of letting them rot in the dump?. That’s the Hudson County Improvement...
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
thedigestonline.com
Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You
When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
A pastor’s lesson for Thanksgiving: Unity in diversity is more powerful than unity in uniformity | Opinion
I’m so happy to be able to share a thought with you during this Thanksgiving season. One of the things that I like to do around this time of year is listening to music. I used to love the group Boyz II Men, they were so amazing, so much so that my friends and I actually wanted to be just like them.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Group hurls anti-Asian remarks at NYC straphangers, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a shuttle train in Manhattan Saturday night, police said. A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square at around 8 p.m. when the suspects demanded their seats, according to […]
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Bruce Springsteen should charge what the market will bear | Mulshine
Rarely do I agree with Bruce Springsteen. But this time I do. This issue is how he should price the tickets for his upcoming tour, which includes an April 14 stop at the Prudential Center in Newark. For prior tours, Springsteen has low-balled the prices to reward his faithful fans...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0