David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO