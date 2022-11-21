ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Fans congregate to enjoy World Cup watch parties across Santa Barbara

By Mina Wahab
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Soccer fans up and down the coast are gathering together to watch the world cup on the big screen.

Crowds roared with enthusiasm at bars in downtown Santa Barbara Monday with repetitive chants of “U-S-A.”

The U.S. men's soccer team played Wales in their first game of the world cup Monday morning.

“Wales versus the U.S.. Great game already. One nil up so it’s gonna be a sick game,” said Parsa Ara, who is supporting the U.S. in their first game of the Cup.

U.S. fans like James Dalton were feeling extra patriotic.

“The World Cup is very special. And here to be with the Patriots watching the USA play and they're playing well,” said Dalton.

But amongst the fervent U.S. fans, there were still some supporters for Wales.

“We're a small nation, but we're a proud nation. So we're a nation of 3 million going up against a nation of 300 million. And I think we're doing well. So, hey, we'll be there fighting until the end,” said Gavin Plant, a Welsh transplant who’s been living in Santa Barbara for years, but still is supporting his country of origin.

The U.S. and Wales teams went on to tie, one to one.

The U.S. is scheduled to play England this Friday and will face off against Iran next Tuesday, November 29th.

“We get to watch it at this great theater with a bunch of our friends.” said sister Hayley and Natalie Klan, who were excited to watch the game at the Arlington Theater in Downtown Santa Barbara.

This sporting event that only happens once every 4 years helped generate a lot of buzz in Santa Barbara Monday morning.

Santa Barbara, CA
