umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS SIT AT NO. 14 IN NEWEST NABC POLL
The UMD men's basketball team (3-1) landed at No. 14 in the first NABC Division II Coaches Poll of the regular season, which was released on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were at No. 7 in the NABC's Preseason Poll. Besides UMD, there is only one other NSIC squad in the top...
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL STARTS NSIC PLAY IN ST. CLOUD
THE UMD men's basketball team will start NSIC play when it travels to St. Cloud to face the Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. This past weekend, UMD took part in the inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic. Amongst a field of top-flight Division II programs, the Bulldogs proved that they belonged.
umdbulldogs.com
EIGHT UMD FOOTBALL PLAYERS HONORED IN 2022 ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. The University of Minnesota Duluth has eight Bulldogs honored in the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Football team, as announced on Tuesday afternoon. The eight Bulldogs include Ethan Beffert, Curtis Cox, Logan Eiden, Justin Hull, Jonathan Jensen, Arik Johnson, Caden Osmonson, and Sam Pitz.
Times-Online
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Northland FAN 106.5
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
FOX 21 Online
Blue Angels Visit, to Return for the 2023 Air Show
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s only November, but it’s never too early to think about July’s blue skies. Monday, under our gray skies, a Navy F-18 fighter jet was a bright spot. The jet and its crew arrived Monday as a signal that the Navy jets will be returning for next summer’s air show.
FOX 21 Online
‘Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar’ Expanding To Island Lake With ‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The owners behind Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park is expanding into Island Lake, and in a familiar location to many in the area. The new establishment is called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. It’s being constructed in the former Boondocks...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Under New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. – “Casino Pizza is about reaching the community, giving them what they had before, but improving it,” said Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Co-Owner, Tyrell Beckom. The Casino Pizza and Subs Shop in Cloquet, an establishment that has been around since 1983, is now under...
northernnewsnow.com
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN -- Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders arrived on the scene on Taft Road in Fredenberg Township, just north of Fish Lake, shortly after 9 a.m. A handful of different departments responded,...
boreal.org
Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic
Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
