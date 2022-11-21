ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS SIT AT NO. 14 IN NEWEST NABC POLL

The UMD men's basketball team (3-1) landed at No. 14 in the first NABC Division II Coaches Poll of the regular season, which was released on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were at No. 7 in the NABC's Preseason Poll. Besides UMD, there is only one other NSIC squad in the top...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL STARTS NSIC PLAY IN ST. CLOUD

THE UMD men's basketball team will start NSIC play when it travels to St. Cloud to face the Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. This past weekend, UMD took part in the inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic. Amongst a field of top-flight Division II programs, the Bulldogs proved that they belonged.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

EIGHT UMD FOOTBALL PLAYERS HONORED IN 2022 ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. The University of Minnesota Duluth has eight Bulldogs honored in the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Football team, as announced on Tuesday afternoon. The eight Bulldogs include Ethan Beffert, Curtis Cox, Logan Eiden, Justin Hull, Jonathan Jensen, Arik Johnson, Caden Osmonson, and Sam Pitz.
DULUTH, MN
Times-Online

Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later

November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Blue Angels Visit, to Return for the 2023 Air Show

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s only November, but it’s never too early to think about July’s blue skies. Monday, under our gray skies, a Navy F-18 fighter jet was a bright spot. The jet and its crew arrived Monday as a signal that the Navy jets will be returning for next summer’s air show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Under New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. – “Casino Pizza is about reaching the community, giving them what they had before, but improving it,” said Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Co-Owner, Tyrell Beckom. The Casino Pizza and Subs Shop in Cloquet, an establishment that has been around since 1983, is now under...
CLOQUET, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN -- Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders arrived on the scene on Taft Road in Fredenberg Township, just north of Fish Lake, shortly after 9 a.m. A handful of different departments responded,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic

Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
COTTON, MN

