Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
L.A. Weekly
Misfit Soto, once LA hip-hop’s best kept secret, is now standing Frontline to change the music industry forever.
Misfit Soto was born in Hawthorne, California, in the summer of some time during the 80s. He became familiar with the hip-hop game at a very young age. I mean, he was practically born into it. Yes, we are talking about his grandfather, who was a famous and beloved Bolero singer in Mexico in the 1950s, and an older brother 10 years his senior that would one day play a cassette tape in his 1975 VOLKSWAGON BUG that would change who misfit would become and set him on a road of dedication and obsession. This is hip-hop.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
TikTok star comes home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Boyle Heights youth center, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving
Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Tom Arnold were at a youth center in Boyle Heights to give away turkeys to families in need.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
travellens.co
18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA
The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
L.A. Weekly
The Best Los Angeles Green Wednesday Deals 2022
We’re running down some of the best deals we’ve seen around town for one of the biggest cannabis shopping days of the year. We’ll update this throughout the day with new deals. Keep an eye out for the Black Friday list too. The Artist Tree. The Artist...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California
Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
Celebrity chef Carla Hall honored cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving meals at Panorama High School
Celebrity Chef Carla Hall partnered with Jennie-O to give back this holiday season and honored cafeteria workers at Panorama High school with a Thanksgiving meal.
Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure
Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
theatlasheart.com
LA to San Francisco Road Trip: Recommended Stops, Planning Tips, and Sample Itineraries
Pack up the car and hit the highway with this ultimate LA to San Francisco road trip guide. The best way to experience California is an LA to San Francisco road trip highlighting the top attractions the Golden State offers. Tour the historic Hearst Castle, admire elephant seals, watch surfers...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
The Ultimate Orange County Christmas Guide
Here you will find all the Christmas things to do in Orange County! From the best Christmas events, to Santa photos, to where to find the best Christmas Lights, we have you covered!. Check back often, as more articles will be added daily.
Boyle Heights Beat
Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
542
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.https://boyleheightsbeat.com/
Comments / 0