Misfit Soto was born in Hawthorne, California, in the summer of some time during the 80s. He became familiar with the hip-hop game at a very young age. I mean, he was practically born into it. Yes, we are talking about his grandfather, who was a famous and beloved Bolero singer in Mexico in the 1950s, and an older brother 10 years his senior that would one day play a cassette tape in his 1975 VOLKSWAGON BUG that would change who misfit would become and set him on a road of dedication and obsession. This is hip-hop.

