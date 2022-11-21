ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8EVL_0jJ0jRX600

For decades, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been linked due to their NBA days, during which they dominated the league as members of the Chicago Bulls. Though that’s not the only interesting detail that connects them now. Jordan’s son, Marcus, has reportedly been seeing Pippen’s ex-wife, reality TV veteran Larsa Pippen, for a while now. As a result, the two have been spotted during a few of their public outings over the last several months. The love birds took in a sporting event over the weekend, and things got a bit intense. Not due to the action on the field, but because a fan stopped to yell at them. There’s also a video of the encounter, and it’s gone viral.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen took a trip to SoFi stadium on Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Chargers face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. While taking in the event, they were approached by a fan who goes by @ruthlessrich on Instagram . The man was apparently more than taken aback to see Pippen and Jordan together, as he didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on their relationship. You can see his video of the run-in for yourself in the following post:

So um… tell us how you really feel. While the Instagram post itself doesn’t have much engagement, the public seems to be hooked on the footage. The clip has been drumming up a particularly high amount of buzz on Twitter, with the reactions having been quite varied. Some commentators seem to take issue with the fact that the man would confront the pair in this less-than-subtle way. Here’s what one tweeter had to say:

See more

On the other hand, there are those who don’t mind the reaction. Another user dropped a comment under the same post, and their response pretty much speaks for itself:

See more

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first spotted together during what appeared to be a “double date” in September. At that time, the two hadn’t commented on their relationship and, based on the photos that were taken of them, there was no clear sign of PDA between them. According to a report from Page Six , the two are seeing each other but not exclusively. All the while, they seem to be taking criticism in stride, as evidenced by their tempered responses to @ruthlessrich.

The social media user’s blunt comments were, of course, referring to the one-sided feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan , which was initiated in the aftermath of ESPN’s The Last Dance . Pippen initially claimed he was fine with the docuseries (which can be streamed using a Netflix subscription ). However, when he eventually released his memoir, he took Jordan to task by claiming that he used the show to elevate himself and didn’t give his teammates their due credit. Pippen also declared that Jordan “ruined” basketball due to the way that he played the game. Jordan – who even Magic Johnson has called t he “strongest” athlete he’s ever seen – has not publicly commented on Pippen's sentiments.

Despite there evidently being bad blood between their family members, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen remain unfazed. And one can’t help but get the sense that that’s the energy they’re going to maintain as they continue to date.

Comments / 11

Jordan Smith
2d ago

First of all she’s dating the son because she can’t get to Micheal she really wants that money

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
StyleCaster

Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts

Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy