Rome Christmas Parade grand marshal to be named Tuesday

The annual Rome Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 on Broad Street at 1st Avenue and end on 6th Avenue in front of City Hall. Contributed

One of the oldest and largest parades in Northwest Georgia is just a week away.

The Rome Christmas Parade is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Broad Street. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Dec. 1.

This year’s theme is “The Joys of Christmas.”

Tuesday morning, the grand marshal for the 2022 edition of the parade will be announced during a breakfast at Coosa Country Club.

“We’re very excited about this year’s grand marshal,” organizer Janet Byington said. “We have a good one every year, but this year it’s someone very special.”

Each year, the parade committee takes nominations from the public for locals who have gone above and beyond to give back to our community.

Doug Walker with the City of Rome was the grand marshal for last year’s parade.

During a tourism committee meeting last week, Walker said there are 110 entries for the parade this year, which is up from last year, which had well under 100.

“There are a number of new participants this year, including Suzuki,” Walker told the committee.

The Rome Christmas Parade Committee is a volunteer organization. Proceeds from the event are applied to parade costs as well as the “Light up Rome” campaign, which contributes to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations.

Organizers ask that no candy or materials are handed out along the parade route by any unit or walkers — and also that no one dresses as Santa Claus.

“This is very important. There is only one Santa and he is in the sleigh at the end of the parade,” an announcement stated.

The parade route is on Broad Street from First to Fifth avenues, ending at City Hall. Entrants should line up on First Avenue via Glenn Milner Boulevard in order by the number assigned.

You can see the parade lineup and get more information at RomeChristmasParade.com .