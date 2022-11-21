Read full article on original website
Atascadero and Pioneer Valley rematch following instant classic
The Pioneer Valley Panthers and Atascadero Greyhounds are set to face off once again in the 2022 season.
New arcade opens at Santa Maria Mall
Visitors to the arcade can find games like Tron, Air Hockey, Centipede, Halo, Pinball and much more.
Ryan Tayman signs with Cal Baseball
Arroyo Grande Baseball's own Ryan Tayman is officially taking his talents to the next level by committing to play baseball at the University of California, Berkley.
New Times
Fried and Loaded is SLO's new french fry and tater tot spot to keep late-night hunger at bay
It's hard to find a good french fry, and while slicing, soaking, and double-frying potatoes seems like a straightforward process, most people are hesitant to go all out when that urge to snack calls. That's where Fried and Loaded comes in. Open starting in late October, the eatery on San...
slohsexpressions.com
San Luis Obispo High School freshmen should be allowed off campus.
Gabe the gate keeper is always looking to turn freshmen back. Photo courtesy of freshman Pluto Rios. Freshmen have been told that they aren’t allowed off campus for various reasons. Off-campus lunch is a privilege designated to all sophomores, juniors and seniors while the freshmen must remain at school...
syvnews.com
Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use...
esterobaynews.com
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
syvnews.com
Lompoc Unified looks to brighter future, student gains after low test scores released
Despite faltering standardized test scores across the state that include Lompoc Unified School District's below-average student proficiency results in math or English language arts and literacy, district officials say they are optimistic about the future. Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent, student services and special education, acknowledged LUSD's less-than-favorable scores but said...
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
New Times
Proposed RV storage could alter Atascadero's De Anza trail
Pedestrians strolling along the De Anza trail in Atascadero could expect a change of scenery if a proposal to place an RV storage facility on Atascadero Mutual Water Company's property near the Salinas River is approved. During the Nov. 15 Planning Commission meeting, several residents and the Northern Chumash Tribal...
Daily Nexus
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta
A male driver and their dog suffered major injury and had to be extracted after striking a pillar in the Albertsons parking lot on Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Flowers placed to remember San Luis Obispo residents found dead near crash site
Flowers now sit at the site of a crash that may have claimed the lives of two San Luis Obispo residents.
Community asked to help look for missing 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos
Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig, 22, of Los Osos has been reported missing, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for community help to find her. The post Community asked to help look for missing 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Hancock College hosts 14th annual CARE Turkey event
The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for the 14th year in a row on Tuesday as the Hancock College program provided students who are single parents with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items free of charge. “It's really great that we do this event every year,” said Alex Reynolds, the...
Video shows mountain lion prowling through SLO woman’s backyard
Her dog was acting weird and wanted back inside. That’s when she saw the cougar.
New leaders in Paso Robles and Lucia Mar school board races. Here’s the update
Find out where school board candidates stand as of the latest count.
SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman
The 22-year-old woman was found in Perris by Riverside County Sheriff's Department after a civilian recognized the missing person. The post SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
