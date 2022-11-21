ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo High School freshmen should be allowed off campus.

Gabe the gate keeper is always looking to turn freshmen back. Photo courtesy of freshman Pluto Rios. Freshmen have been told that they aren’t allowed off campus for various reasons. Off-campus lunch is a privilege designated to all sophomores, juniors and seniors while the freshmen must remain at school...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday

Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use...
esterobaynews.com

County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Unified looks to brighter future, student gains after low test scores released

Despite faltering standardized test scores across the state that include Lompoc Unified School District's below-average student proficiency results in math or English language arts and literacy, district officials say they are optimistic about the future. Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent, student services and special education, acknowledged LUSD's less-than-favorable scores but said...
LOMPOC, CA
New Times

Proposed RV storage could alter Atascadero's De Anza trail

Pedestrians strolling along the De Anza trail in Atascadero could expect a change of scenery if a proposal to place an RV storage facility on Atascadero Mutual Water Company's property near the Salinas River is approved. During the Nov. 15 Planning Commission meeting, several residents and the Northern Chumash Tribal...
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Hancock College hosts 14th annual CARE Turkey event

The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for the 14th year in a row on Tuesday as the Hancock College program provided students who are single parents with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items free of charge. “It's really great that we do this event every year,” said Alex Reynolds, the...
SANTA MARIA, CA

