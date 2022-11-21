California Destination Among Best Warm Places To Visit In January

Photo: Getty Images

For most of the country, temperatures are well on their way to Winter, and what better way to ease into the cold than by planning a vacation to a warmer destination ?

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , the best warm California destination to visit in January is Laguna Beach. This destination is also rated as one of the best warm January destinations in the world.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best warm California destination to visit in January:

"Winter in Laguna Beach is typically a balmy 68 degrees while offering many fun things to do outdoors, including visits to postcard-perfect beaches popular for surfing or watching the surfers ride the big waves. At the north end of Main Beach, there are tide pools where you can search for colorful creatures like starfish and sea anemones. If you have any interest in whales, this is the perfect time for a whale-watching trip from nearby Dana Point with Capt. Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. Thousands of gray whales migrate through these waters between November and April, with January being one of the season’s peak months."

