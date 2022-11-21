Read full article on original website
5 things to do in Parker this holiday seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ communityDavid HeitzAurora, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.Brittany Anas
Denver's Sun Valley affordable housing development will multi-bedroom units
The City of Denver is working on a $1 billion affordable housing development in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood that will include three, four, and five-bedroom units.
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Enjoy the Comforts of Home at Colorado’s Rustic Treesort
Several treehouses scattered throughout Colorado allow adventurous travelers to take their journeys to new heights, but a treesort in Elizabeth elevates things to a whole new level. Peep Colorado's Unique Treesort. Escape to the Wilderness While Staying in these Two Colorado Treehouses. Campers who stay in these treehouses have full...
2nd gas rupture in a week evacuates Aurora neighborhood
A gas leak was causing real concern in a neighborhood near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road. The problem was no one knew where it was coming from.
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out
The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that. The art exhibit is currently up...
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
Denver TikToker in Search for the Best Breakfast Burritos in CO
Living in Colorado, this has been a topic of discussion among friends and family everywhere in the state. Blah blah blah has the best breakfast burritos in Colorado. Yeah right. My favorite restaurant has the best breakfast burritos. Hands down. At some point, we all agree to disagree. Some like...
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
KDVR.com
Club Q shooting suspect appears in court
The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
