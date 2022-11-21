Upcoming Holiday Events of Interest

Beginning this week, the City of Wilmington will host a variety of events to celebrate the holiday season, including for the first time ever, a synthetic ice rink. Events below:

Downtown Tree Lighting

Friday, November 25; 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Wilmington (foot of Market Street)

This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans' shopping village, face painting, free spin-the wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown. Free hot cocoa while supplies last. The event is presented by the City of Wilmington, Cool Wilmington, Downtown Business Alliance, Excite Credit Union, Star News and Cumulus Media.

Tree Lighting & Movie!

Saturday, December 3; 5:30-9 pm

Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan Street

Schedule:

Holiday Musical Performance, Cape Fear Chorale: 5:45-6 pm

Christmas Tree Lighting, Mayor Saffo – 6 pm – 6:05 pm

Free Santa Visits - 6:05 pm – 7:15 pm

Holiday Movie on the Lawn – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – 7:30 pm – 9 pm (bring blankets or lawn chairs)

Activities include face painting, Santa visits, food, games, and synthetic ice rink (Pre-registration is required). Toys For Tots will be collecting new unwrapped toys. While supplies last, enjoy free hot chocolate and receive a free “Celebrate the Holidays” T‐Shirt from Port City Apparel. Community Partners: WGNI, Cumulus Media, Port City Apparel, Toys for Tots, Cape Fear Chorale

Ice Skating, Live Oak Bank Pavilion

December 1 – 9

Cost: $5/person

Pre-registration is required.

Register online - webreg.wilmingtonnc.gov or call 910.341.7855

Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan Street

Members of the public can register for 1-hour time blocks, which will include 45 minutes of skating time and 15 minutes for signing waivers and putting on skates. Skaters may wear their own ice skates. The ice rink is made of synthetic ice.

Schedule:

Thursday, December 1

5-9 pm

Friday, December 2

5-9 pm

Saturday, December 3

2-9 pm

Sunday, December 4

1-4 pm

Monday, December 5

5-9 pm

Tuesday, December 6

5-9 pm

Wednesday, December 7

5-9 pm

Thursday, December 8

5-9 pm

Friday, December 9

5-9 pm

Questions? 910.341.7855

Holiday Parade

Sunday, December 11; 6 p.m.

Downtown Wilmington along Front Street.

Deadline for entries: December 2

The 19th annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Wilmington on Sunday, December 11th. The event typically draws thousands of people to downtown. Click here for expected traffic impacts and a map of the parade route.

2022 Community Menorah Lighting

Sunday, December 18; 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Wilmington (foot of Market Street)

Hosted by Chabad of Wilmington and City of Wilmington, the annual lighting of the menorah event on the first night of Chanukah will be Dec. 18 in Downtown Wilmington. The event will include music, dancing, dignitaries, and light refreshments.