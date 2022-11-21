Read full article on original website
Related
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
More Snow Needed for Jackson Ice Rinks and Trails
More snow needs to fall before grooming can begin on Jackson Hole winter use trails and skating rinks. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been transitioning into winter operations and is awaiting more of the white stuff before grooming operations will begin. Friends of Pathways has begun setting...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Thanksgiving Day, afternoon showers
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving day. Thursday's temperatures will be in the 50s with a mostly dry day until a few light showers by late afternoon. A slightly cooler day is expected Friday. Rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday.
Comments / 0