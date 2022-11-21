The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.

