Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night

It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
94.3 The X

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado

Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Denver Zoo Tiger Has Died at the Age of 12

The Denver Zoo has announced today that a 12-year-old Amur tiger, Yuri, has passed away. Yuri came from the Bronx Zoo to the Denver Zoo in 2019 after the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan recommended the transfer. Yuri's health began to decline in October with exams showing...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Celebrate the Holiday Season at Blossoms of Light in Colorado

It's time to start getting festive here in Colorado and there's a perfect event that will have your spirits soaring. According to a press release from the Denver Botanic Gardens, Blossoms of Light is returning to York St. from November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 9 PM each evening.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

The Denver Zoo is Putting Big Efforts into Rhino Research

Normally, it's a rhino's pointy horns that stand out as the animal's most distinctive feature. But the Denver Zoo's resident rhinoceros has another noticeable adornment that's been catching the eye of curious visitors. Rudy, the 29-year-old black rhinoceros, whose full name is Rudisha, has been seen sporting a thick ankle...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Man Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Berthoud

One man is dead following an early morning officer-involved shooting in Berthoud. According to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), an LCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud at approximately 12:18 a.m. on Monday morning (Nov. 21).
BERTHOUD, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

