Switzerland and Cameroon are hitting the pitch on Thursday morning as part of the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. If part of your Thanksgiving plans involve you waking up early (or pulling an all-nighter and staying up) to watch World Cup 2022 matches, you’ve got a few different ways to do it. The match starts at 5 a.m. ET as part of Group G, with Switzerland being the favorite to win as Cameroon has failed to make it past the Group Stage in their last five seasons. Anything can happen, though, so if you want to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, here’s what you need to know.

1 DAY AGO