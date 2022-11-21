ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Digital Trends

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: Watch the game for free

Switzerland and Cameroon are hitting the pitch on Thursday morning as part of the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. If part of your Thanksgiving plans involve you waking up early (or pulling an all-nighter and staying up) to watch World Cup 2022 matches, you’ve got a few different ways to do it. The match starts at 5 a.m. ET as part of Group G, with Switzerland being the favorite to win as Cameroon has failed to make it past the Group Stage in their last five seasons. Anything can happen, though, so if you want to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, here’s what you need to know.
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
The Associated Press

Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat early Friday, despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener, with the player celebrating victory over Serbia and looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
CBS Sports

Uruguay vs. South Korea: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time, odds

Uruguay open up their participation at the 2022 World Cup with an intriguing battle against Heung-min Son and South Korea on Thursday. The two teams are joined in Group H by Portugal and Ghana, with the Uruguayans viewed as a favorite to advance alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and company. But South Korea are a team to watch two decades on from their semifinal run with the emergence of Napoli center back Min-Jae Kim, who has been a star in his first season in Italy, missing out on the 2018 edition of the cup due to injury.
PennLive.com

Costa Rica vs. Spain 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details

It’s called the Group of Death, featuring some of the top teams in this year’s World Cup. Group E features former champions Spain and Germany, and Asian powerhouse Japan, which have an average world ranking of 18.25 and a spread of 24 ranking places. Spain (7th), Germany (11th) will be among the tournament favorites to top the group, but Japan (24th) and Costa Rica (31st) have high hopes of beating the odds.
NBC Sports

France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday. The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.

